Hindustan Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 90.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.52% to Rs 113387.13 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declined 90.63% to Rs 633.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6765.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.52% to Rs 113387.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 111686.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.