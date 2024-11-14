Consolidated Finvest & Holdings standalone net profit rises 374.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.04% to Rs 16.72 croreNet profit of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings rose 374.45% to Rs 47.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.04% to Rs 16.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16.7213.70 22 OPM %78.7798.18 -PBDT13.6713.61 0 PBT13.6713.61 0 NP47.169.94 374
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content