Baroda Rayon Corporation standalone net profit declines 46.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 169.27% to Rs 17.26 croreNet profit of Baroda Rayon Corporation declined 46.12% to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 169.27% to Rs 17.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales17.266.41 169 OPM %29.6116.07 -PBDT5.452.21 147 PBT5.392.20 145 NP5.4210.06 -46
