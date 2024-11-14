JTEKT India standalone net profit declines 35.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.67% to Rs 605.31 croreNet profit of JTEKT India declined 35.41% to Rs 19.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 605.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 583.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales605.31583.88 4 OPM %7.8110.31 -PBDT46.2361.15 -24 PBT25.5841.57 -38 NP19.4830.16 -35
