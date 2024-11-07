Innova Captab consolidated net profit rises 52.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.46% to Rs 318.20 croreNet profit of Innova Captab rose 52.77% to Rs 35.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.46% to Rs 318.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 282.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales318.20282.94 12 OPM %15.6314.31 -PBDT51.8035.01 48 PBT46.8130.18 55 NP35.0022.91 53
