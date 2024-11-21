Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Construction sector picks up pace, Steel consumption and cement demand rises

Construction sector picks up pace, Steel consumption and cement demand rises

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the construction sector picked up pace, with steel consumption expanding by 9 per cent (y-o-y) in October, and cement production increasing by 7.1 per cent in September 2024. However, Port traffic contracted in October 2024, driven by petroleum, oil and, lubricants. Available high frequency indicators for the services sector reflect traction in economic activity in September/October 2024. Supported by the festive season and recession of South West Monsoon logistics activity increased as reflected in e-way bills and toll collection. Construction also picked up pace as seen in steel consumption and cement demand.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, arrested in US

Gautam Adani, Adani

Timing of report raises questions: Amit Malviya on US charging Adani

COP29

COP29: At climate talks, draft of deal gives little clarity on climate cash

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

VIP Ind up 7% on reports Advent Int'l may acquire controlling stake

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market off lows; Sensex drags 450 pts to 77,150; Nifty at 23,350

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon