Consumer Durables shares rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Consumer Durables index rising 93.64 points or 0.16% at 58862.4 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Havells India Ltd (up 1.94%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.93%), Blue Star Ltd (up 1.5%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.59%), and Voltas Ltd (up 0.42%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 2.04%), Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (down 1.96%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 1.35%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 65.35 or 0.13% at 51871.18.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 72.58 points or 0.46% at 15595.75.

The Nifty 50 index was down 114.35 points or 0.49% at 23386.75.

The BSE Sensex index was down 312.83 points or 0.41% at 76897.07.

On BSE,1428 shares were trading in green, 1829 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News