Consumer goods shares slide

Consumer goods stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index falling 11.39 points or 0.13% at 8904.76 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index, Indian Hotels Co Ltd (down 5.1%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 4.15%),KDDL Ltd (down 2.99%),Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd (down 2.9%),Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd (down 2.83%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Avenue Supermarts Ltd (down 2.57%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 2.04%), Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd (down 1.95%), Landmark Cars Ltd (down 1.93%), and Shankara Building Products Ltd (down 1.9%).

On the other hand, Faze Three Ltd (up 8.55%), Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd (up 7.98%), and New Delhi Television Ltd (up 7.81%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 214.31 or 0.29% at 74067.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 58.6 points or 0.26% at 22461.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 260.52 points or 0.56% at 47119.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 51.86 points or 0.37% at 13949.38.

On BSE,2087 shares were trading in green, 1646 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

