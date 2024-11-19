Business Standard
Consumer goods stocks rise

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Consumer goods stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Consumer Discretionary index increasing 152.84 points or 1.6% at 9685.5 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Discretionary index, PG Electroplast Ltd (up 10.74%), RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (up 8.51%),Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd (up 8.03%),Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (up 6.58%),S P Apparels Ltd (up 6.09%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Aditya Vision Ltd (up 5.22%), Suraj Estate Developers Ltd (up 5%), Kitex Garments Ltd (up 4.99%), Motisons Jewellers Ltd (up 4.97%), and V2 Retail Ltd (up 4.96%).

On the other hand, Epack Durable Ltd (down 4.99%), Carysil Ltd (down 2.52%), and Garware Technical Fibres Ltd (down 1.95%) turned lower.

 

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 822.94 or 1.58% at 52845.31.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 201.64 points or 1.33% at 15407.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 235.95 points or 1.01% at 23689.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 748.07 points or 0.97% at 78087.08.

On BSE,2557 shares were trading in green, 515 were trading in red and 86 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

