Consumer price inflation falls to lowest since July 2024, food prices see sharp slide

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation stated in a latest update that year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of February, 2025 over February, 2024 is 3.61% on provisional basis. There is decline of 65 basis points in headline inflation of February, 2025 in comparison to January, 2025. It is the lowest year-on-year inflation after July, 2024. A sharp decline of 222 basis points is observed in food inflation in February, 2025 in comparison to January, 2025. The food inflation in February, 2025 is the lowest after May, 2023. Year-on-year Housing inflation rate for the month of February, 2025 is 2.91%. Corresponding inflation rate for the month of January, 2025 was 2.82%.

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

