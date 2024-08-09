Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit rises 5.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.38% to Rs 2103.13 croreNet profit of Container Corporation Of India rose 5.14% to Rs 258.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 245.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.38% to Rs 2103.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1922.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2103.131922.84 9 OPM %21.0020.59 -PBDT516.53461.05 12 PBT347.11318.95 9 NP258.17245.56 5
