Containerway International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 236.36% to Rs 6.29 croreNet profit of Containerway International remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 236.36% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.291.87 236 OPM %0.163.74 -PBDT0.060.07 -14 PBT0.060.07 -14 NP0.050.05 0
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content