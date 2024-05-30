Continental Petroleums standalone net profit declines 20.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.50% to Rs 18.82 croreNet profit of Continental Petroleums declined 20.90% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.50% to Rs 18.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 30.71% to Rs 2.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 42.67% to Rs 53.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content