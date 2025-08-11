Continental Petroleums standalone net profit declines 51.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 47.98% to Rs 18.41 croreNet profit of Continental Petroleums declined 51.94% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 47.98% to Rs 18.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales18.4135.39 -48 OPM %8.477.21 -PBDT1.122.05 -45 PBT0.931.86 -50 NP0.621.29 -52
