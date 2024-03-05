Nifty March futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX dropped 3.63% to 14.38.

The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,436.95, a premium of 80.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,356.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 49.30 points or 0.22% to 22,356.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.63% to 14.38.

Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.

