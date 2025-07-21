Monday, July 21, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Control Print consolidated net profit declines 26.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Control Print consolidated net profit declines 26.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 13.76% to Rs 111.29 crore

Net profit of Control Print declined 26.59% to Rs 8.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.76% to Rs 111.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 97.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales111.2997.83 14 OPM %16.7020.90 -PBDT18.2720.11 -9 PBT13.8615.82 -12 NP8.5611.66 -27

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

