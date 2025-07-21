Control Print consolidated net profit declines 26.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.76% to Rs 111.29 croreNet profit of Control Print declined 26.59% to Rs 8.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.76% to Rs 111.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 97.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales111.2997.83 14 OPM %16.7020.90 -PBDT18.2720.11 -9 PBT13.8615.82 -12 NP8.5611.66 -27
