Wendt India consolidated net profit declines 50.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.59% to Rs 51.63 croreNet profit of Wendt India declined 50.78% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.59% to Rs 51.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales51.6348.44 7 OPM %14.1021.78 -PBDT8.9712.49 -28 PBT5.5310.30 -46 NP3.787.68 -51
