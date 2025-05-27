Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 39.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.14% to Rs 233.24 croreNet profit of Cords Cable Industries rose 39.01% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.14% to Rs 233.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 179.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 45.68% to Rs 14.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.57% to Rs 794.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 627.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales233.24179.22 30 794.56627.74 27 OPM %6.326.75 -6.226.58 - PBDT8.216.69 23 28.1321.90 28 PBT5.954.61 29 19.6413.75 43 NP4.493.23 39 14.6710.07 46
