Core sector growth at three month low

India's Core sector rose 4.8% in Aug, compared with 6.2% a year ago, official data released on Monday showed. Sequentially, the growth marked a slowdown from a downwardly revised figure of 5% in July and fell to three-month low.

Among the eight core industries, cement, electricity, iron ore, steel and refinery products saw positive growth in August. Cement output grew by 12.5 per cent, electricity by 11.6 per cent, iron ore by 5.5 per cent, steel by 3.4 per cent and refinery products by 2.6 per cent.

On the other hand, coal, natural gas, crude oil and fertilisers recorded negative growth during the month.

The ministry said iron ore, electricity and cement have been major contributors to the overall growth of the Index of Core Industries in recent months.

The cumulative growth of the core industries during April-August 2026 was 4.3 per cent, compared with 2.4 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year.

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