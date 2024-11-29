Business Standard
Core sector output expands by 3.1% in October

Core sector output expands by 3.1% in October

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
India's eight core sector output rose by 3.1% in October compared to a revised growth of 2.4% in September, government data showed on Friday. The latest data marked second consecutive month of rise in core sector output. The performance of eight core industries was lower at 4.2% in the first half of the current fiscal year though, compared with the 8.2% growth witnessed in previous fiscal.

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

