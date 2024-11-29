Core sector output expands by 3.1% in October

India's eight core sector output rose by 3.1% in October compared to a revised growth of 2.4% in September, government data showed on Friday. The latest data marked second consecutive month of rise in core sector output. The performance of eight core industries was lower at 4.2% in the first half of the current fiscal year though, compared with the 8.2% growth witnessed in previous fiscal.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content