Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GDP growth softens to 5.4% in September quarter, tertiary sector stays firm

GDP growth softens to 5.4% in September quarter, tertiary sector stays firm

Image

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

India's economic growth came in at 5.4% in the second quarter of FY25 compared to same quarter in previous fiscal. This marked a softening from 8.1% in the same period last year and 6.7% in the previous quarter. Despite sluggish growth observed in Manufacturing (2.2%) and Mining & Quarrying (-0.1%) sectors in Q2 of FY 2024-25, real GVA in H1 (April-September) has recorded a growth rate of 6.2%.

Real GVA has grown by 5.6% in Q2 of FY 2024-25 over the growth rate of 7.7% in Q2 of the previous financial year. Nominal GVA has witnessed a growth rate of 8.1 % in Q2 of FY 2024-25 over the growth rate of 9.3% in Q2 of FY 2023-24.

 

Agriculture and Allied sector has bounced back by registering a growth rate of 3.5% in Q2 of FY 2024-25 after sub-optimal growth rates ranging from 0.4% to 2.0%, observed during previous four quarters.

In the Construction sector, sustained domestic consumption of finished steel has resulted 7.7% and 9.1% growth rates respectively in Q2 and H1 of FY 2024-25.

Tertiary sector has observed a growth rate of 7.1% in Q2 of FY 2024-25, as compared to the growth rate of 6.0% in Q2 of the previous financial year. In particular, Trade, Hotels, Transport, Communication & Services related to Broadcasting has seen a growth rate of 6.0% in Q2 of FY 2024-25 over the growth rate of 4.5% in Q2, 2023-24.

Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) has witnessed a growth rate of 6.0% and 6.7% respectively in Q2 and H1 of the FY 2024-25 over the growth rate of 2.6% and 4.0% in Q2 and H1 of the previous financial year.

More From This Section

Sensex rebounds 759 pts, Nifty ends above 24,100; VIX below 15

Sensex rebounds 759 pts, Nifty ends above 24,100; VIX below 15

Suraksha Diagnostics IPO subscribed 11%

Suraksha Diagnostics IPO subscribed 11%

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

GMR Pochanpalli Expressways standalone net profit declines 26.52% in the September 2024 quarter

GMR Pochanpalli Expressways standalone net profit declines 26.52% in the September 2024 quarter

Clix Capital Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 45.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Clix Capital Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 45.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Government Final Consumption Expenditure (GFCE) has rebounded to a growth rate of 4.4% after observing either negative or low growth rates in previous three quarters.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

ICC board meeting live updates today on Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025 schedule LIVE UPDATES: ICC board meeting adjourned till Saturday say reports

Adani

Accused will clarify matters with authorities in 10 days: Adani group CFO

TransUnion GCC India expands in Pune

TransUnion's GCC India expands in Pune to accommodate growing capabilities

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: Oppn parties have only one aim, to somehow capture power by misleading people, says PM Modi

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal slams Centre, says Delhi is run by gangsters amid rising crime

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon