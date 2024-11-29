Business Standard
Suraksha Diagnostics IPO subscribed 11%

Suraksha Diagnostics IPO subscribed 11%

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 0.14 crore shares as against 1.34 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Suraksha Diagnostics received 14,58,872 bids for shares as against 1,34,32,533 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Friday (29 November 2024). The issue was subscribed 0.11 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Friday (29 November 2024), and it will close on Tuesday (03 December 2024). The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 420 and 441 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 34 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

 

The IPO comprises an offer for sale of 1,91,89,330 equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 846.25 crore.

The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 3,18,02,034 equity shares, aggregating to 61.07% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 48.78%.

Ahead of the IPO, Suraksha Diagnostics on Thursday, 28 November 2024, raised Rs 253.87 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 57.56 crore shares at Rs 441 each to 16 anchor investors.

Suraksha Diagnostics offers a one-stop integrated solution for pathology, radiology testing, and medical consultancy services, providing a comprehensive range of over 2,300 tests across various specialties and disciplines, as of June 30, 2024.

The diagnostic test menu includes (a) 788 routine pathology tests, covering basic biochemistry and hematology to 664 specialized tests like advanced biochemistry, histopathology, and molecular pathology, and (b) 766 basic/intermediate radiology tests, including x-rays, ultrasonography (USG), and CT scans, along with 119 advanced radiology tests like MRI scans and specialized CT scans. Radiology equipment consists of 24 CT and 13 MRI machines.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.94 crore and sales of Rs 60.73 crore for the three months ended on 30 June 2024.

