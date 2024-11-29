Nifty December futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.The Nifty December 2024 futures closed at 24,318.25, a premium of 187.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,131.10 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 216.95 points or 0.91% to 24,131.10.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 5.12% to 14.43.
Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of the NSE.
The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 December 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content