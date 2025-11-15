Coromandel Agro Products and Oils standalone net profit declines 23.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 69.93% to Rs 10.30 croreNet profit of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils declined 23.91% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 69.93% to Rs 10.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.3034.25 -70 OPM %14.475.52 -PBDT1.561.71 -9 PBT1.441.58 -9 NP1.051.38 -24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content