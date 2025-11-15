Samyak International standalone net profit rises 4.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.68% to Rs 3.83 croreNet profit of Samyak International rose 4.55% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.68% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.833.73 3 OPM %2.879.12 -PBDT-0.020.25 PL PBT-0.030.22 PL NP0.230.22 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content