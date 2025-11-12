Cosmo First consolidated net profit rises 2.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.10% to Rs 919.03 croreNet profit of Cosmo First rose 2.05% to Rs 46.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.10% to Rs 919.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 758.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales919.03758.92 21 OPM %11.2211.47 -PBDT91.7881.56 13 PBT57.3157.19 0 NP46.6945.75 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content