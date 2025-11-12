Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit rises 8.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.21% to Rs 396.87 croreNet profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment rose 8.54% to Rs 1559.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1436.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 42.21% to Rs 396.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 279.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales396.87279.07 42 OPM %89.0583.44 -PBDT1983.621567.65 27 PBT1975.661559.23 27 NP1559.021436.36 9
