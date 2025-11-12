Orient Technologies standalone net profit declines 5.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.26% to Rs 272.80 croreNet profit of Orient Technologies declined 5.91% to Rs 14.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.26% to Rs 272.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 223.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales272.80223.14 22 OPM %7.578.42 -PBDT21.1520.48 3 PBT19.0219.41 -2 NP14.1715.06 -6
