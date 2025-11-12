Reliance Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 53.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.10% to Rs 6234.91 croreNet profit of Reliance Infrastructure declined 53.19% to Rs 1911.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4082.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.10% to Rs 6234.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7258.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6234.917258.49 -14 OPM %16.938.42 -PBDT1405.35226.35 521 PBT1037.52-128.79 LP NP1911.194082.53 -53
