Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 07:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Craftsman Automation hikes stake in Viksha Green Energy

Craftsman Automation hikes stake in Viksha Green Energy

Image

Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Craftsman Automation announced that the company has made a further equity investment of Rs.9,230/- (ie.,923 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each, aggregating to 4.61% of the equity share capital) in Viksha Green Energy (VGEPL) for solar power under the Group Captive Scheme as required under the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003.

Post the aforesaid further investment, the total equity shareholding of the Company in VGEPL stands at 10.39%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gujarat Gas announces resignation of MD

Gujarat Gas announces resignation of MD

CESC arm receives LoA for 180 MW renewable energy power projects

CESC arm receives LoA for 180 MW renewable energy power projects

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants wins order of Rs 7.83 cr

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants wins order of Rs 7.83 cr

Shakti Pumps (India) wins order worth Rs 65.20 cr

Shakti Pumps (India) wins order worth Rs 65.20 cr

Supreme Industries wins order of Rs 54 cr from Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Supreme Industries wins order of Rs 54 cr from Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayKarnataka Bus AccidentAravalli Mining BanIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Traffic Advisory on ChristmasUnnao Rape CaseAir Chief Marshal AP Singh Egypt VisitDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon