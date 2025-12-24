Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants wins order of Rs 7.83 cr

From Nashik Municipal Corporation

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants has recently received work order from Nashik Municipal Corporation for survey consultant for carrying out survey and all other allied works for lands requisitioned / acquisitioned for Sinhastha Kumbhamela 2027-28 in Nashik and Trimbak and the total order value of the project is Rs. 7,83,04,800/- . This is a significant development, and it is expected to positively impact the business operations of the Company.

