Paul Merchants consolidated net profit rises 10.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 43.57% to Rs 1037.80 croreNet profit of Paul Merchants rose 10.81% to Rs 16.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 43.57% to Rs 1037.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1839.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1037.801839.25 -44 OPM %3.371.60 -PBDT22.3121.05 6 PBT20.6319.70 5 NP16.1014.53 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content