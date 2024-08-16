Polyplex Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 53.52 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.02% to Rs 1685.60 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Polyplex Corporation reported to Rs 53.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.02% to Rs 1685.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1560.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1685.601560.529.723.92177.0061.84107.41-12.8253.52-3.12