CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit declines 84.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.25% to Rs 1462.89 croreNet profit of CreditAccess Grameen declined 84.86% to Rs 60.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 397.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.25% to Rs 1462.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1512.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1462.891512.03 -3 OPM %39.4970.03 -PBDT96.34549.09 -82 PBT81.12534.74 -85 NP60.19397.66 -85
