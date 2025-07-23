KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.44% to Rs 2590.32 croreNet profit of KEI Industries rose 30.28% to Rs 195.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 150.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.44% to Rs 2590.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2065.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2590.322065.02 25 OPM %9.9610.61 -PBDT283.12218.25 30 PBT263.23202.75 30 NP195.75150.25 30
