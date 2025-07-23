Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.28% in the June 2025 quarter

KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 25.44% to Rs 2590.32 crore

Net profit of KEI Industries rose 30.28% to Rs 195.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 150.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.44% to Rs 2590.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2065.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2590.322065.02 25 OPM %9.9610.61 -PBDT283.12218.25 30 PBT263.23202.75 30 NP195.75150.25 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 50.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 50.07% in the June 2025 quarter

SG Finserve standalone net profit rises 26.46% in the June 2025 quarter

SG Finserve standalone net profit rises 26.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit declines 90.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit declines 90.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Artson reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Artson reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayPaytm Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon