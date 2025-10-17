Friday, October 17, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, Wipro Ltd and Sequent Scientific Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 October 2025.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd lost 6.43% to Rs 1299.65 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 14402 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11423 shares in the past one month.

 

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd tumbled 6.27% to Rs 227.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd crashed 5.87% to Rs 1061.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44829 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6469 shares in the past one month.

Wipro Ltd corrected 5.02% to Rs 241. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sequent Scientific Ltd dropped 4.81% to Rs 204.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21766 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

