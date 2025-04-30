Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 16.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Apr 30 2025

Sales rise 10.23% to Rs 813.18 crore

Net profit of CRISIL rose 16.06% to Rs 159.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 137.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.23% to Rs 813.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 737.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales813.18737.68 10 OPM %28.5326.04 -PBDT257.04212.51 21 PBT227.27195.49 16 NP159.84137.72 16

First Published: Apr 30 2025

