Vikas Telecom Pvt standalone net profit rises 306.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.95% to Rs 196.67 croreNet profit of Vikas Telecom Pvt rose 306.24% to Rs 57.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.95% to Rs 196.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 169.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 94.24% to Rs 154.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 79.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.89% to Rs 738.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 697.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales196.67169.61 16 738.67697.60 6 OPM %83.4981.45 -83.7583.32 - PBDT103.9373.20 42 392.99319.00 23 PBT38.2123.63 62 190.50123.50 54 NP57.3214.11 306 154.6979.64 94
