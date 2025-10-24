Friday, October 24, 2025 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crompton Greaves bags Rs 445-cr NREDCAP solar rooftop order in Andhra Pradesh

Crompton Greaves bags Rs 445-cr NREDCAP solar rooftop order in Andhra Pradesh

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical has bagged an order worth Rs 445 crore from NREDCAP to implement solar rooftop systems across 5 divisions in Andhra Pradesh- Kovur, Tirupati Rural, Puttur, Chittoor (O) and Chittoor (R).

The order was received from the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP).

The 77.40 MW project, valued at Rs 445.03 crore, involves the design, engineering, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 2KW solar rooftop systems.

Under this utility led aggregation (CAPEX) model, Crompton will solarize 38,699 SC & ST consumers, focusing on extending clean energy access to underserved communities.

The project is expected to be completed within approximately six months. Being a domestic order, the contract does not involve any related-party transactions, and Cromptons promoters and group companies have no interest in NREDCAP.

 

Also Read

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

India vs Australia 3rd ODI playing 11, live toss time and live streaming

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Motilal Oswal Financial soars 17% in October, hits record high; here's why

Stock Market LIVE October 24

Stock Market LIVE: HUL, HDFC Bank drags Sensex 150 pts, Nifty below 25,850; SMIDs in red

OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas browser for Macs

ChatGPT Atlas: OpenAI confirms profiles, tab groups, ad blockers are coming

market rally, gold

Long-term outlook remain intact for gold; analyst calls for higher prices

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is one of the leading consumer companies in India with a brand legacy of over 75 years. It is an independent company under professional management, operating in two business segments: lighting and electrical consumer durables. We market our products under the Crompton brand name in India and select export markets.

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 19.4% to Rs 122.29 crore on a 6.5% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,998.34 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals shed 0.34% to Rs 289.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stallion India slumps about 23% in five days

Stallion India slumps about 23% in five days

Thyrocare Technologies promoter offloads shares

Thyrocare Technologies promoter offloads shares

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Digital transactions have increased 38 times in volume terms over last decade sayd RBI

Digital transactions have increased 38 times in volume terms over last decade sayd RBI

Dollar index stays supported near 99 mark

Dollar index stays supported near 99 mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon