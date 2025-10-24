Friday, October 24, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index stays supported near 99 mark

Dollar index stays supported near 99 mark

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The US dollar index is hovering around 99 mark as firm equities and sustained focus on the US-China trade developments dominated the sentiments. The major US equities saw good gains and Nasdaq jumped around 0.9% to lead the overall market higher. The S&P 500 index climbed 0.6% while the Dow rose 0.3%. The US dollar index is currently quoting at 98.87, up marginally on the day and quoting near one and half week high. The dollar index is likely to see muted action as the US Labor Department's closely watched report on consumer price inflation due for a release later on today is likely to be in focus.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India-Germany look to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, technology, green energy, and skilling

India-Germany look to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, technology, green energy, and skilling

Sensex slides 257 pts; FMCG shares decline

Sensex slides 257 pts; FMCG shares decline

INR hits two month high against US dollar as break under 88 mark extends

INR hits two month high against US dollar as break under 88 mark extends

Titan Intech jumps after tech deal with South Korean firm

Titan Intech jumps after tech deal with South Korean firm

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals gets Letter of Award

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals gets Letter of Award

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon