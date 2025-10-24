Friday, October 24, 2025 | 12:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stallion India slumps about 23% in five days

Stallion India slumps about 23% in five days

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Stallion India Fluorochemicals hit a lower limit of 5% at Rs 321.20, extending recent steep losses.

The stock has tumbled 22.6% in five consecutive sessions. The stock is up 32.74% in one month and 40.19% in three months.

The company announced today, 24 October 2025, that it has begun groundwork on its upcoming 10,000 MT R-32 manufacturing facility in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, following the completion of its Bhoomi Pooja ceremony on 19 October 2025. The company has finalized all contracting and technology transfer agreements, with construction set to start on 1 November 2025.

Managing director and CEO Shazad Rustomji said the Rs 200 crore project marks a key step toward Stallion India's goal of becoming a fully integrated fluorochemicals enterprise. Scheduled for commissioning by July 2026, the plant is expected to generate around Rs 500 crore in revenue with PAT margins of 22-24%, strengthening the companys growth and self-reliance in refrigerant manufacturing.

 

Stallion India Fluorochemicals is a leading player in the refrigerants and industrial gases sector. The company operates four manufacturing facilities at Khalapur, Ghiloth, Manesar, and Panvel, specializing in the debulking, blending, and processing of gases. Unlike traditional producers of base molecules, Stallion India focuses on custom gas blending, catering to industries such as air conditioning, refrigeration, fire safety, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and glass manufacturing. Its product range includes Hydrocarbons (HCs), Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs).

The company reported a net profit of Rs 11.41 crore in Q2 FY26, a sharp rise from Rs 0.85 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue grew 56.3% year-on-year to Rs 105.56 crore, while EBITDA surged to Rs 15.77 crore from Rs 2.35 crore a year ago. Profit before tax stood at Rs 15.24 crore, compared with Rs 0.55 crore in the same quarter last year.

The stock was listed on 23 January 2025 at Rs 120, a 33.33% premium to its issue price of Rs 90. The initial public offer (IPO) of Stallion India Fluorochemicals was subscribed 188.38 times. The issue was open for bidding from 16 to 20 January 2025, with a price band of Rs 85-90 per share.

Thyrocare Technologies promoter offloads shares

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Digital transactions have increased 38 times in volume terms over last decade sayd RBI

Dollar index stays supported near 99 mark

India-Germany look to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, technology, green energy, and skilling

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

