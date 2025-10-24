Friday, October 24, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thyrocare Technologies promoter offloads shares

Thyrocare Technologies promoter offloads shares

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Constitutes 10% of paid-up share capital

Docon Technologies Private Limited (Docon), Promoter of Thyrocare Technologies has sold 53,32,860 equity shares of the Company through market trades on 24th October 2025 for an aggregate gross consideration of Rs. 667.69 crore (rounded off), at an average price of approximately Rs. 1,252.03 per share (rounded off).

The number of shares sold constitutes approximately 10% of the total paid-up capital of the Company. Following this transaction, Docon continues to be a promoter of the Company. Post this transaction, the promoter shareholding in the Company stands reduced to 60.93% from the pre-transaction shareholding of 70.98%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
