Friday, October 24, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, Gravita India Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd and Sammaan Capital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 October 2025.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, Gravita India Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd and Sammaan Capital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 October 2025.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd soared 8.00% to Rs 3745 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 23348 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4371 shares in the past one month.

 

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd spiked 7.26% to Rs 756.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 97454 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45505 shares in the past one month.

Gravita India Ltd surged 5.51% to Rs 1683.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 67720 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16707 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE October 24

Stock Market LIVE: HUL, HDFC Bank drags Sensex 300 pts, Nifty below 25,850; SMIDs in red

Mico

Microsoft introduces Mico, a visual AI face for its Copilot voice assistant

Oil price, oil, crude oil, oil container, oil export

Crude oil to see short-term bullish momentum; check strategy, key levels

Fire, Fire accident

LIVE news updates: PM Modi announces ex-gratia for victims of Kurnool bus tragedy

BEML. Defence PSU, BEML

BEML shares rise 3% on signing an accord with Tesmec S.P.A Italy

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd spurt 5.24% to Rs 263.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sammaan Capital Ltd advanced 4.79% to Rs 182.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stallion India slumps about 23% in five days

Stallion India slumps about 23% in five days

Digital transactions have increased 38 times in volume terms over last decade sayd RBI

Digital transactions have increased 38 times in volume terms over last decade sayd RBI

Dollar index stays supported near 99 mark

Dollar index stays supported near 99 mark

India-Germany look to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, technology, green energy, and skilling

India-Germany look to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, technology, green energy, and skilling

Sensex slides 257 pts; FMCG shares decline

Sensex slides 257 pts; FMCG shares decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon