Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CSB Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

CSB Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Karnataka Bank Ltd and IIFL Capital Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 September 2025.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Karnataka Bank Ltd and IIFL Capital Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 September 2025.

CSB Bank Ltd lost 3.39% to Rs 361.85 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 22637 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27229 shares in the past one month.

 

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd tumbled 3.17% to Rs 776.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 53936 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50484 shares in the past one month.

JBM Auto Ltd crashed 3.14% to Rs 713.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Karnataka Bank Ltd pared 3.14% to Rs 176.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 91648 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87049 shares in the past one month.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd slipped 3.04% to Rs 285.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41267 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32529 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

REITs climb as Sebi reclassifies them as equity instruments

Schneider Electric Infrastructure CFO Suparna Banerjee Bhattacharyya resigns

Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Metropolis Healthcare gains after incorporating new subsidiary

Happy Square Outsourcing Services rises after securing Rs 2.29-cr orders

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

