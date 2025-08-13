Dredging Corporation of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.33 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.64% to Rs 242.24 croreNet Loss of Dredging Corporation of India reported to Rs 23.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 31.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 60.64% to Rs 242.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 150.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales242.24150.80 61 OPM %19.378.13 -PBDT16.586.08 173 PBT-23.19-30.98 25 NP-23.33-31.40 26
