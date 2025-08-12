CSL Finance standalone net profit rises 15.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.36% to Rs 59.45 croreNet profit of CSL Finance rose 15.31% to Rs 21.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.36% to Rs 59.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales59.4551.09 16 OPM %77.6176.41 -PBDT28.0425.05 12 PBT27.5824.66 12 NP21.3218.49 15
