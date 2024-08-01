Tata Motors domestic sales slides 11% YoY in Jul'24

The car major's total domestic sales for July 2024 stood at 70,161 vehicles, registering de-growth of 11% compared to 78,844 units in July 2023. Total commercial vehicles sales slipped 18% to 27,042 units in July 2024 as compared with 32,944 units in same period last year. Total sales for Medium and Heavy Intermediate Commercial Vehicles (MH & ICV) domestic & international business in July 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 11,886 units compared to 13,830 units in June 2023. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Domestic sale of MH&ICV in July 2024 stood at 11,174 units, down 15.93% on YoY basis. Total commercial vehicles sales slipped 18% to 27,042 units in July 2024 as compared with 32,944 units in same period last year.

Total passenger vehicles sales (including EV) declined 6% to 44,954 units in July 2024 from 47,689 units sold in the same period last year.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17,528.59 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher from Rs 5,496.04 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 13.52% YoY to Rs 1,19,213.35 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

The scrip shed 0.85% to currently trade at Rs 1,146.50 on the BSE.

