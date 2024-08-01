Tata Motors domestic sales slides 11% YoY in Jul'24

The car major's total domestic sales for July 2024 stood at 70,161 vehicles, registering de-growth of 11% compared to 78,844 units in July 2023.Total commercial vehicles sales slipped 18% to 27,042 units in July 2024 as compared with 32,944 units in same period last year.
Total sales for Medium and Heavy Intermediate Commercial Vehicles (MH & ICV) domestic & international business in July 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 11,886 units compared to 13,830 units in June 2023.
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in July 2024 stood at 11,174 units, down 15.93% on YoY basis.
Total passenger vehicles sales (including EV) declined 6% to 44,954 units in July 2024 from 47,689 units sold in the same period last year.
Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17,528.59 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher from Rs 5,496.04 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 13.52% YoY to Rs 1,19,213.35 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.
More From This Section
The scrip shed 0.85% to currently trade at Rs 1,146.50 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content