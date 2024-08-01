Business Standard
Volumes soar at Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd clocked volume of 1.14 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9502 shares
SKF India Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 August 2024.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd clocked volume of 1.14 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9502 shares. The stock gained 0.91% to Rs.6,685.00. Volumes stood at 3069 shares in the last session.
SKF India Ltd witnessed volume of 31182 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8143 shares. The stock increased 0.70% to Rs.5,647.05. Volumes stood at 54091 shares in the last session.
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd recorded volume of 1.25 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33429 shares. The stock gained 7.36% to Rs.831.00. Volumes stood at 67463 shares in the last session.
Firstsource Solutions Ltd registered volume of 9.49 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.55 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.13% to Rs.306.45. Volumes stood at 1.08 lakh shares in the last session.
Bajaj Auto Ltd registered volume of 36656 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10268 shares. The stock rose 0.44% to Rs.9,706.00. Volumes stood at 8300 shares in the last session.
First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

