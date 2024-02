Cummins India consolidated net profit rises 20.57% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 16.79% to Rs 2509.79 crore

Net profit of Cummins India rose 20.57% to Rs 498.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 413.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 16.79% to Rs 2509.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2148.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.2509.792148.9921.6219.22690.75567.43648.46532.70498.91413.80