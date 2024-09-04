Business Standard
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality gains on debut

Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Shares of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality were trading at Rs 416 at 10:14 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 24.55% as compared with the issue price of Rs 334.
The scrip was listed at Rs 391.30, exhibiting a significant premium of 17.16% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 426 and a low of 380.10. On the BSE, over 9.94 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
The initial public offer (IPO) of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality was subscribed 64.26 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 August 2024 and it closed on 30 August 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 318 to 334 per share.
The IPO comprised only an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.80 crore equity shares by the selling shareholders, comprising up to 99 lakh shares by Rajesh Loomba and up to 81 lakh shares by Aditya Loomba.
The post-issue promoter shareholding will reduce to 67.75% from 97.75% pre-IPO.
The proceeds from the offer will be received by the selling shareholders in proportion to the offered shares.

Ahead of the IPO, Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality on Tuesday, 27 August 2024, raised Rs 180.36 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 54 lakh shares at Rs 334 each to 19 anchor investors
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality (ECOS) provides chauffeured car rentals (CCR) and employee transportation services (ETS).The CCR segment is a B2C business. The customers are companies, and the end consumer is an employee, client, guest or visitor of these corporate companies. Through its ETS segment, ECOS offers customers solutions to manage their employee home-office-home ground transportation.
ECOS has a pan-India presence in 109 cities. Vehicles and vendors are spread across 21 states and four Union Territories in India. Operations in 97 cities are through vendors.
The firm reported a net profit of Rs 62.53 crore and total income of Rs 554.41 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2024.
First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

